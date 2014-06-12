BRIEF-China Fortune Land's unit in deal with vietnam firms
* Says unit CFLD Investment 26 Pte Ltd signs investment agreements with Vietnam's Tin Nghia Corp, Nhon Trach Investment Joint Stock Co for property projects
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Says unit CFLD Investment 26 Pte Ltd signs investment agreements with Vietnam's Tin Nghia Corp, Nhon Trach Investment Joint Stock Co for property projects
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
* FY net profit 7.4 million dinars versus 9.9 million dinars year ago