June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Export Development Canada, Full faith and credit of Her
Majesty in Right of Canada (EDC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date August 19, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.682
Reoffer price 99.682
Yield 1.815 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 13.1 basis points
Over the CT5
Payment Date June 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of America ML,
BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN US30216BFA52
