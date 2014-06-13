June 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Tranche 1

* * * *

Borrower Compass Group Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.004

Yield 2.003 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94.7bp

Over the September 2022 DBR

ISIN XS1079320203

* * * *

Tranche 2

Borrower Compass Group Plc

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date June 26, 2026

Coupon 3.85 pct

Reoffer price 99.737

Yield 3.841 pct

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT

ISIN XS1079317167

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, Citi, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Lloyds,

Mizuho, RBS, SGBM & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

