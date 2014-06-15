UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISLAMABAD, June 15 Pakistan's army said on Sunday it had launched a "comprehensive operation" against militants holed up in the tribal North Waziristan region, a week after a brazen insurgent attack on the country's busiest airport.
"Our valiant armed forces have been tasked to eliminate these terrorists regardless of hue and colour, along with their sanctuaries," the army said in a statement.
(Reporting by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders