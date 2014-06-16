BRIEF-Roche Diagnostics Canada says Health Canada has approved cobas EGFR mutation test v2
* Health Canada has approved cobas EGFR mutation test v2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** The drugmaker's shares up 23.2 percent at $1.38 premarket after the company said the U.S Food and Drug Administration granted an orphan drug status to its experimental compound used to treat multiple myeloma - a bone marrow cancer
** Orphan drug status - for drugs developed to treat rare diseases - gives the drugmaker incentives, including a seven-year marketing exclusivity
LONDON, March 14 Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday the pound could fall "much lower" versus the dollar, targeting $1.14 in the second half of this year.
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)