BRIEF-Al Khaleej Takaful Group FY profit falls
* FY net profit 13.3 million riyals versus 43.4 million riyals year ago
June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank (Munich Hypo)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 98.955
Reoffer price 98.955
Yield 1.614 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 26.6bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
Payment Date Juen 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ Bank, Helaba, HSBC, Unicredit and WGZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000MHB12J9
* FY net profit 74.6 million riyals versus 112.7 million riyals year ago
