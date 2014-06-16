June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 27, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.465

Yield 1.809 pct

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 46.4bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Natixis and NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN FR0011993518

