June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. Hong Kong

Branch (BoCom HK)

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renimbi

Maturity Date June 23, 2017

Coupon 3.45 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer Yield 3.45 pct

Payment Date June 23, 2014

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million Renimbi

Maturity Date June 23, 2019

Coupon 3.85 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer Yield 3.85 pct

Payment Date June 23, 2014

****

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 500 million Renimbi

Maturity Date June 23, 2021

Coupon 4.15 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer Yield 4.15 pct

Payment Date June 23, 2014

****

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. Hong Kong Branch and HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing GTSM (GreTai Securities Market)

Fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

