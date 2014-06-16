June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Belfius Banque SA (Belfius Bank)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 24, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.655

Reoffer price 99.655

Yield 1.788 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 43.9bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays (B&D), BBVA, Belfius, BNP Paribas, NORD/LB and

WGZ Bank

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

Notes Launched under issuer's Mortgage Pandbrieven Programme

ISIN BE0002474493

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)