June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Linkopings Stadshus AB

Guarantor Linkopings Kommun

Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 2, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 31bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 31bp

Payment Date July 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006080602

