June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 92.905

Yield 7.927 pct

Payment Date June 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling and 0.225 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 825 million Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0858481194

