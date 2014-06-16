(Correction to change the currency from euro to INR)

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Indian Rupee

Maturity Date May 28, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.852

Yield 6.3 pct

Payment Date June 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC and TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-50

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 10.0 billion Indian Rupees

when fungible

ISIN XS0935943802

