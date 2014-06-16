BRIEF-Al Khaleej Takaful Group FY profit falls
* FY net profit 13.3 million riyals versus 43.4 million riyals year ago
June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Red Electrica Financiaciones SAU
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 1, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.587
Reoffer price 99.587
Yield 2.176 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date July 1, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Musi
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
