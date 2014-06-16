BRIEF-Commercial International Bank Egypt says Hussein Abaza appointed chief executive officer
March 15 Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE :
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here
If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
March 15 Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE :
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya at an industry event in Mumbai. 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at conference on strengthening railway transport connecti
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in Raynew, at 124.9 million yuan