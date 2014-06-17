BRIEF-Kodi-M says conversion of second series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 6.9 million shares of the co as of March 17
June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower eSun International Finance Limited
Guarantor eSun Holdings Limited
Issue Amount 650 million renminbi
Maturity Date June 24, 2018
Coupon 8.375 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 8.375 pct
Payment Date June 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, DBS Bank, HSBC & UBS
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (K) 1000 - 10
Governing Law English
* If priced at mid-to-high range, to be S.Korea's 2nd-largest IPO
* Says it plans to acquire technology firm for 1.5 billion yuan ($217.39 million) via cash, share issue