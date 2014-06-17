June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RAKFUNDING CAYMAN LTD

Guarantor The National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah PSC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 24, 2019

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.275

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 167.9bp

Over the 1.5 pct Due 2019 UST

Payment Date June 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) NBAD, Standard Chartered, CBI & UNB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

