BRIEF-HMC Investment Securities appoints Lee Yong Baeng as acting CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Yong Baeng as acting CEO of the co on March 17, to replace Kim Heng Je, due to expiration of Kim Heng Je's term of office
June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Noble Group Limited
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 6.0 pct
Spread 426.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over CT5
Payment Date June 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citigroup, HSBC, J.P. Morgan
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English Law(subordination provisions governed by Bermudan law)
ISIN XS1079076029
KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Monday said the central bank will introduce new "liberalisation" moves from time to time to develop the foreign exchange and bond markets, and enable businesses to manage currency exposure.
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.