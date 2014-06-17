June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Noble Group Limited

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 6.0 pct

Spread 426.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT5

Payment Date June 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citigroup, HSBC, J.P. Morgan

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English Law(subordination provisions governed by Bermudan law)

ISIN XS1079076029

