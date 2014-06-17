BRIEF-HMC Investment Securities appoints Lee Yong Baeng as acting CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Yong Baeng as acting CEO of the co on March 17, to replace Kim Heng Je, due to expiration of Kim Heng Je's term of office
June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse Amortissement De La Dette Sociale
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date February 06, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.375
Reoffer price 99.375
Yield 1.613 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date June 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling
When fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0011993864
Permanent ISIN FR0011725381
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says it appointed Lee Yong Baeng as acting CEO of the co on March 17, to replace Kim Heng Je, due to expiration of Kim Heng Je's term of office
KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Monday said the central bank will introduce new "liberalisation" moves from time to time to develop the foreign exchange and bond markets, and enable businesses to manage currency exposure.
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.