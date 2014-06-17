June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower FCE Bank Plc
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date June 24, 2021
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.896
Reoffer price 99.896
Yield 1.891 pct
Spread 82 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche bank & Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1080158535
