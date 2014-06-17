June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Westpac Securities NZ Limited (London Branch)
Guarantor Westpac New Zealand Ltd
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 24, 2019
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.835
Reoffer price 99.835
Yield 0.909 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, UBS & WBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS1079993538
