June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Westpac Securities NZ Limited (London Branch)

Guarantor Westpac New Zealand Ltd

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 24, 2019

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.835

Reoffer price 99.835

Yield 0.909 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, UBS & WBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS1079993538

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)