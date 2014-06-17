Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Suisse
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Payment Date June 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
