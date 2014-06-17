June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole SA
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 100.983
Reoffer price 100.983
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.65 billion euro
When fungible
Permanent ISIN XS1069521083
