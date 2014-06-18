BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans says Fy profit attributable HK$900.2 million, up 5.8 pct
* Board recommended payment of final dividend of hk2 cents per share
June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 22, 2021
Coupon 0.87 pct
Payment Date June 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000NLB8CX8
March 21 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
OTTAWA, March 21 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau is committed to working with provinces to tackle housing affordability, a spokeswoman for Morneau said on Tuesday in response to a request from Ontario that Ottawa do more to clamp down on speculation in Canada's hot housing market.