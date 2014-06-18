BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans says Fy profit attributable HK$900.2 million, up 5.8 pct
* Board recommended payment of final dividend of hk2 cents per share
June 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banque Cantonale De Geneve (BCG)
Issue Amount 110 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 101
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.875 pct
Payment Date July 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
