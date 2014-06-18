July 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 25, 2019
Coupon 3-month Libor flat
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor flat
Payment Date June 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
