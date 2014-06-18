June 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nationwide Building Society

Guarantor Nationwide Covered Bonds LLP

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2019

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.829

Reoffer yield 0.785 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.8bp

Over the 1.0 pct 2019 OBL

ISIN XS1081041557

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2029

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.047

Reoffer yield 2.326 pct

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.9bp

over the 4.75 pct 2028 DBR

ISIN XS1081100239

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, UBS Investment Bank & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under Covered Bond programme

