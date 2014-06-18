June 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction & Development
(IBRD)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $2.25 billion
Maturity Date October 14, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.852
Spread Minus 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22.6bp
Over the 0.375 pct May 2016 UST
ISIN US459058DS95
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date June 24, 2021
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.39
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 12.55bp
Over the 2.0 pct May 2021
ISIN US459058DT78
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date June 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
