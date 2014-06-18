June 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction & Development

(IBRD)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $2.25 billion

Maturity Date October 14, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.852

Spread Minus 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22.6bp

Over the 0.375 pct May 2016 UST

ISIN US459058DS95

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date June 24, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.39

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 12.55bp

Over the 2.0 pct May 2021

ISIN US459058DT78

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

