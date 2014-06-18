June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danske Bank AS

Issue Amount 1.6 billion Norwegian Crown

Maturity Date July 1, 2019

Coupon 3 month Nibor + 30 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Nibor + 30 basis points

Payment Date July 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings AAA(S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN NO0010713902

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)