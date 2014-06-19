June 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 10, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 14bp

Issue price 100.317

Payment Date June 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.4 billion Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN XS1003073597

