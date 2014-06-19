BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date July 25, 2019
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price 101.515
Payment Date July 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea and TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 450 million Turkish Lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0995130712
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
ZAGREB, March 17 Croatian food group Agrokor, which is under government pressure to clear up its debt problems, has secured a 300 million euro ($323 million) loan from Russia's Sberbank, one of its creditors, local media reported.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.