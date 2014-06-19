June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date July 25, 2019

Coupon 8.5 pct

Issue price 101.515

Payment Date July 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea and TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 450 million Turkish Lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0995130712

