BRIEF-Krezus sells 99.8 pct of Gold Investments, buys stake in Jazon
* Sells shares in Gold Investments Sp. z o.o. (Gold Investments) and buys shares in Jazon sp. z o.o.
June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Krung Thai Bank
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date December 26, 2024
Coupon 5.2 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.2 pct
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Goldman Sachs
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1080078691
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Sells shares in Gold Investments Sp. z o.o. (Gold Investments) and buys shares in Jazon sp. z o.o.
* Says approved buy-back up to 5.4 million equity shares for an aggregate amounting inr 1.50 billion Source text: http://bit.ly/2mWNVyv Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: