June 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Sveriges Bostadsfinansieringsaktiebolag(SBAB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 30, 2016

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 23bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 30, 2016

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1082647642

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)