June 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Orlen Capital AB (publ)

Guarantor Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spolka Akcyjna (PKN ORLEN)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 30, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.135

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 188.9bp

Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Santander GBM, UniCredit,

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities & RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

