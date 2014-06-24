June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bereket Varlik Kiralama A.S.
Obligor Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S.
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date June 30, 2019
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 448.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 457.4bp
over the 5 year UST
Payment Date June 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Emirates NBD Capital, Nomura, QInvest
and Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings BB (S&P)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1082151868
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)