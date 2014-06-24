June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swisscom AG

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 14, 2026

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.437

Reoffer price 100.712

Yield 1.435 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0247776138

