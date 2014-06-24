Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Swisscom AG
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 14, 2026
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.437
Reoffer price 100.712
Yield 1.435 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0247776138
