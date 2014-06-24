June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 105.15
Yield 7.577 pct
Payment Date July 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 7.225 billion rand
when fungible
ISIN XS0356222173
