June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Tesco Corporate Treasury Services Plc

Guarantor Tesco PLC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date July 1, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.684

Yield 1.441 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.7bp

Over the 0.5 pct April 2019 OBL 169

ISIN XS1082970853

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 1, 2024

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.077

Yield 2.606 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 128.0bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

ISIN XS1082971588

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date July 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, BNP Paribas

& Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

