June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Tesco Corporate Treasury Services Plc
Guarantor Tesco PLC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date July 1, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.684
Yield 1.441 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.7bp
Over the 0.5 pct April 2019 OBL 169
ISIN XS1082970853
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 1, 2024
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.077
Yield 2.606 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 128.0bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
ISIN XS1082971588
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date July 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, BNP Paribas
& Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
