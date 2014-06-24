June 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NRW Bank

Guarantor German State of NRW

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date July 1, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.506

Yield 1.97 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 26.6 basis points

Over the CT5

Payment Date July 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America ML, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1082653962

