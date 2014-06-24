June 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower NRW Bank
Guarantor German State of NRW
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date July 1, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.506
Yield 1.97 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 26.6 basis points
Over the CT5
Payment Date July 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America ML, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1082653962
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)