June 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ESKÁ EXPORTNÍ BANKA, A.S.
Guarantor The Czech Republic
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date July 2, 2021
Coupon 6 month Euribor + 50 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International and JP Morgan
Ratings A1 (Moody's) and AA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1082830255
