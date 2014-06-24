BRIEF-Swire Properties announces change of directors
* Chan Cho Chak John has resigned as an independent non-executive director
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Chan Cho Chak John has resigned as an independent non-executive director
* Premium income of company for period from 1 January 2017 to 28 February 2017 was RMB53.137 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.13 per share to shareholders for 2016