June 24 U.S. healthcare information company IMS Health Holdings Inc said it would buy certain businesses from French healthcare software company Cegedim for about $520 million in cash.

The company, which went public in April, said it would buy Cegedim's information solutions and customer relationship management (CRM) businesses.

The TPG Capital Management-backed company said it expects to finance the deal through a mix of cash and existing credit facilities.

The deal is expected to immediately add to IMS's adjusted profit once the deal closes, which is anticipated to be early next year. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)