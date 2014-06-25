June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date September 5, 2022

Coupon 0 pct

Payment Date July 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.325 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 750 million Turkish

Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0318345971

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)