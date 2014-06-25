June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date September 3, 2018

Coupon 5.25 pct

Reoffer price 89.536

Payment Date July 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi and Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling and 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 575 million Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0935881853

