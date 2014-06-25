June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date September 3, 2018
Coupon 5.25 pct
Reoffer price 89.536
Payment Date July 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi and Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling and 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 575 million Turkish Lira when fungible
ISIN XS0935881853
