June 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ASB Finance Limited, acting through its London Branch
Guarantor ASB Bank Limited , wholly owned subsidiary of
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 3, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp
Reoffer price 99.909
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 43bp
Payment Date July 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CBA, Deutsche & JPMorgan
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1083312675
