US STOCKS-Wall St flat as banks, Amgen weigh; Adobe rallies
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
** Specialty pharmaceutical company's shares up 5 pct at $30.45 after U.S. FDA granted orphan drug designation to its experimental epilepsy drug
** The company plans to file for an application to start human trials of the drug in the second half of 2014
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Friday, weighed down by declines among its heavyweight financial and natural resource stocks despite higher commodity prices as bond yields slipped.
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.