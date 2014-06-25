June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 2.5431 trillion Indonesian Rupiah
Maturity Date July 9, 2019
Coupon 7.2 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date July 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 100-10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
RegS ISIN XS1083298072
144A ISIN XS1083295565
