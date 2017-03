** AbbVie up 2.6 pct at $54.99, Shire's U.S.-listed shares up 2 pct at $228

** AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez did not rule out a hostile bid for Shire, which has spurned its $46 billion offer

** "We're not willing to restrict our legal options here," Gonzalez replies when analysts ask if he might make a hostile bid

** He declines to comment on what approach AbbVie might take if it went down a hostile path

** AbbVie says it is willing to move quickly to clinch a deal with the UK drugmaker