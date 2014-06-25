BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date July 1, 2075
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 258.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date July 1, 2014
ISIN DE000A11QR65
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date July 1, 2074
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 253.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2024 DBR
Payment Date July 1, 2014
ISIN DE000A11QR7
****
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNPP (B&D), Citi, HSBC, BofA Merrill Lynch,
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya AG,
Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Securities,
The Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander Global Banking & Markets,
SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking,
UniCredit Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law German
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: