June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower CPH Chemie + Papier
Issue Amount 120 million Swiss Francs
Maturity Date July 10, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.75 pct
Spread 245.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0247611228
