June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower AmBank (M) Berhad
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date July 3, 2019
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.752
Yield 3.179 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the CT5
Payment Date July 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) AMInvestment Bank Berhad and Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Limited
Ratings Baa1(Moody's) and BBB(S&P)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1083308301
